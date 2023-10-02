Ex-principal loses Rs 45 lakh in cyber con

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old retired principal of an ITI institute in Hosapete was defrauded of Rs 45,80,300 by a conman who claimed to be operating out of Mumbai. Nagendrappa repeatedly transferred money to the individual, who promised him a dealership of a private gas company.

He filed an FIR on September 30 at the Kottur police station in Vijayanagara district, as well as the cyber crime police station there, under the IT Act 2008 and IPC section 420. A distraught Nagendrappa told TNIE, “I have nothing with me now. I have transferred all the money I had, in the hope that I would get the dealership of Go Gas and make good money through the business in my village.”

Sharing details, Nagendrappa said he had browsed online and found out about a dealership available in Karnataka for Go Gas company in Mumbai. After he contacted the number provided on August 21, a man claiming to be Shashikanth Tiwari from Mumbai asked him to transfer a few lakhs of rupees through RTGS. “I was repeatedly asked to transfer money through Google Pay or RTGS for various reasons -- to get an NOC, for a permit etc, on different dates for a month. Each time I would be assured it was the last time I had to transfer money, and then I would get a call asking for money again. On September 22, I was repeatedly assured that it would be the final instalment and I transferred over Rs 5 lakh. After that, the caller’s number was switched off.”

For a week, the senior citizen repeatedly called the number from which Tiwari had spoken, but it was switched off. “All other modes of communication with me too were blocked. I realised I had been duped and approached police for help,” he said. Police have assured me they would track the conman through the bank account number used for the transactions, he added.

