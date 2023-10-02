Five hurt as helium balloons explode at birthday party in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four children and an adult sustained burns when helium balloons burst after touching a live wire during a birthday celebration in Belathur around 9:30 PM on Saturday night. The injured are Vijay Aditya Kumar, an HAL employee, his daughter Sohila (3), son Dhyan Chand (7), neighbours Ishan (2) and Sanjay (8).

Vijay’s house was being decorated with helium balloons for his daughter’s birthday. While the balloons were being shifted to the terrace of the house, they came in contact with an electric wire, triggering a blast. The neighbours rushed the injured to Victoria Hospital. All five are stable, police said. Police suspect that the balloons were filled with hydrogen since helium is a non-inflammable gas.

Family of 3 from B’luru drowns in Mysuru district

Mysuru: A family of three from Bengaluru drowned in a canal in Sargur taluk on Saturday evening. The police said the incident took place at Changowdanahalli village in the taluk. The deceased are Mohammad Kapil (42), his wife Shavara Banu (35) and daughter Shahira Banu (18). The family lived in Jayanagar in Bengaluru and had visited their native to attend the last rites of a relative.

BENGALURU: Four children and an adult sustained burns when helium balloons burst after touching a live wire during a birthday celebration in Belathur around 9:30 PM on Saturday night. The injured are Vijay Aditya Kumar, an HAL employee, his daughter Sohila (3), son Dhyan Chand (7), neighbours Ishan (2) and Sanjay (8). Vijay’s house was being decorated with helium balloons for his daughter’s birthday. While the balloons were being shifted to the terrace of the house, they came in contact with an electric wire, triggering a blast. The neighbours rushed the injured to Victoria Hospital. All five are stable, police said. Police suspect that the balloons were filled with hydrogen since helium is a non-inflammable gas. Family of 3 from B’luru drowns in Mysuru districtgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mysuru: A family of three from Bengaluru drowned in a canal in Sargur taluk on Saturday evening. The police said the incident took place at Changowdanahalli village in the taluk. The deceased are Mohammad Kapil (42), his wife Shavara Banu (35) and daughter Shahira Banu (18). The family lived in Jayanagar in Bengaluru and had visited their native to attend the last rites of a relative.