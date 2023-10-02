Living in uncertainty

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On September 21, India suspended visa services in Canada, citing security concerns at visa offices in the Great White North. The decision came in the wake of the controversy over India’s involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan activist and president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While diplomatic tensions between the two countries continue, the situation has put many Indian immigrants in a confused state.

For instance, Elizabeth John, who moved to Canada in 2018, was looking forward to meeting her fiancé sometime in October or November. Although the visa processing was going smoothly, now things seem to have come to a halt. “We have been trying to get my fiancé’s visa work done, but now things are uncertain. We’re just waiting to hear back from them because he has finished most of his visa work and is awaiting the final stamp on the passport. Even the website says there is an ‘update’ but what this update is, is not clear,” says John, who was hoping that the visa would come by October, but now with all this unrest, things are getting delayed.

Like John, there are many who are stuck in similar situations. Rohit Jayaprakash, who runs a boutique immigration company in Toronto, mentions that ever since the news on the diplomatic tensions dropped, he has been getting concerned calls from many clients. “One of my clients, who is having a baby in two weeks, has her parents over in Toronto. They’re planning to return to India in November because their medical insurance is expiring, and then return again in January. She is uncertain if they will go back and whether they will be able to return to Canada,” says Jayaprakash, adding that it’s a fluid situation where things can change overnight. With the winter holidays coming up, many students are concerned because a lot of them travel during that time. “In December, many are planning to book tickets, and they are not sure whether they should, because tickets are expensive if done last minute,” says Jayaprakash.

Rahul Rajpurohit, who is currently pursuing his masters in business administration, describes a similar situation. “A lot of my friends were looking forward to travelling for the holidays, but now they are not sure what to do. For me, since I am graduating next year, my parents are planning to travel during that time. So I hope things settle down by then,” says Rajpurohit.

Not just travel, the situation is a huge hit for students who were planning to apply to Canadian universities. Ankur Dhawan, president of a platform for higher education, says interest in Canadian universities has gone down. “There has been a 10-15 per cent drop in the inquiries for Canadian universities that we used to get daily. Also, students are asking for other countries’ options as well,” says Dhawan, adding, “Canada is known for its friendly immigration policies. If you look at similar options where you can settle, it is mostly in Europe, which is an aging economy, so they prefer to have fresh graduates go and study there and build their careers. So, Germany, France, and Finland are the countries that are now trying to woo Indian students.”

