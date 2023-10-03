Bengaluru remembers Gandhi, Shastri, pays tribute  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru on Monday remembered the country’s great freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other BBMP officials offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on MG Road in Bengaluru. Leaders from different communities read verses from their religious scriptures as a mark of respect to Gandhi.

South Western Railway Additional Division Railway Managers Kusuma Hariprasad, Navid Talib and Ashutosh Mathur; safai karmacharis and officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting offered tributes to Gandhi at KSR Bengaluru Station. The department had organized a Kamsale folk dance in the station premises on the theme of cleanliness.

Children who won prizes in the drawing competition on the theme, as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ event, were awarded certificates. Similarly, students from CMR University and CMR Institute of Technology joined hands with BBMP and prominent non-governmental organizations to clean up areas like BTM Layout, KR Puram Market and Mittaganahalli, on account of Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary.

Award winning rangoli artist Akshay Jalihal was the cynosure of all eyes as he made a rangoli of the Father of the Nation at Kempegowda Metro Station on Monday. Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Chintana Vedike members visited Jyothi Vriksha, a prayer meeting spot at the Lalit Ashok Hotel premises. The place is significant as Gandhi held prayer meetings during his visit to Bengaluru in 1927.

Gandhi’s principles inspired guarantee schemes, says CM

The state government’s guarantee schemes were inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

The economic empowerment of women through Shakti Yojana and the government’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana and Annabhagya Yojana are based on Gandhian principles, the CM said after presenting the Gandhi Seva Award 2023, on Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary celebrations organised by the department of information and public relations.

Siddaramaiah said there was no difference in Gandhiji’s words and works. “He led the freedom struggle and followed the path of truth and non-violence. We should make a concerted effort to walk the way they did. It was Rabindranath Tagore who gave him the title of Mahatma. Subhash Chandra Bose called him Father of the Nation. He worked till the end to maintain peace and harmony in the country,” the CM said.

Govt inaugurates model school in Devanahalli

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary, Minister for Primary Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa along with Minister for Food and Civil Supplies KH Muniyappa, inaugurated a model school at Devanahalli Taluk in Rural Bengaluru. The school is built with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds given to the department.

Muniyappa, who is also Devanahalli taluk MLA, said, “To prevent migration of people from rural areas to urban areas, it is important to empower the educational institutes at panchayat level, and improve the overall quality of education.” He added, “For this to happen schools in every village should be identified as model schools and funded by private companies through CSR initiatives.”

The public-private partnership in such schools will help improve basic infrastructure like having computer and science laboratories, libraries and Anganwadi. The program will also provide vocational training to teachers with an emphasis on technology.

Similar model schools will be built across other villages under the district in-charge ministers, district commissioners, and 15 private companies will be onboarded to make CSR contributions.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru on Monday remembered the country’s great freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office. Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other BBMP officials offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on MG Road in Bengaluru. Leaders from different communities read verses from their religious scriptures as a mark of respect to Gandhi. South Western Railway Additional Division Railway Managers Kusuma Hariprasad, Navid Talib and Ashutosh Mathur; safai karmacharis and officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting offered tributes to Gandhi at KSR Bengaluru Station. The department had organized a Kamsale folk dance in the station premises on the theme of cleanliness. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Children who won prizes in the drawing competition on the theme, as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ event, were awarded certificates. Similarly, students from CMR University and CMR Institute of Technology joined hands with BBMP and prominent non-governmental organizations to clean up areas like BTM Layout, KR Puram Market and Mittaganahalli, on account of Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary. Award winning rangoli artist Akshay Jalihal was the cynosure of all eyes as he made a rangoli of the Father of the Nation at Kempegowda Metro Station on Monday. Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Chintana Vedike members visited Jyothi Vriksha, a prayer meeting spot at the Lalit Ashok Hotel premises. The place is significant as Gandhi held prayer meetings during his visit to Bengaluru in 1927. Gandhi’s principles inspired guarantee schemes, says CM The state government’s guarantee schemes were inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday. The economic empowerment of women through Shakti Yojana and the government’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana and Annabhagya Yojana are based on Gandhian principles, the CM said after presenting the Gandhi Seva Award 2023, on Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary celebrations organised by the department of information and public relations. Siddaramaiah said there was no difference in Gandhiji’s words and works. “He led the freedom struggle and followed the path of truth and non-violence. We should make a concerted effort to walk the way they did. It was Rabindranath Tagore who gave him the title of Mahatma. Subhash Chandra Bose called him Father of the Nation. He worked till the end to maintain peace and harmony in the country,” the CM said. Govt inaugurates model school in Devanahalli On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary, Minister for Primary Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa along with Minister for Food and Civil Supplies KH Muniyappa, inaugurated a model school at Devanahalli Taluk in Rural Bengaluru. The school is built with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds given to the department. Muniyappa, who is also Devanahalli taluk MLA, said, “To prevent migration of people from rural areas to urban areas, it is important to empower the educational institutes at panchayat level, and improve the overall quality of education.” He added, “For this to happen schools in every village should be identified as model schools and funded by private companies through CSR initiatives.” The public-private partnership in such schools will help improve basic infrastructure like having computer and science laboratories, libraries and Anganwadi. The program will also provide vocational training to teachers with an emphasis on technology. Similar model schools will be built across other villages under the district in-charge ministers, district commissioners, and 15 private companies will be onboarded to make CSR contributions.