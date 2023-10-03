It’s tight rope walk for pedestrians on HSR - BTM stretch in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traversing the 600-metre stretch from HSR Layout towards BTM Layout is a nightmare for pedestrians, thanks to a job half-done by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Bengaluru Metro had to put in place a road that offered a free left turn from Hosur Road to BTM Layout in connection with its Central Silk Board-KR Pura (Phase 2A) line, said official sources.

It had given an undertaking to the high powered committee headed by the chief secretary that it would complete the drains and lay the footpath.

Yet, there are no footpaths visible here.

“Pedestrians are struggling as there is no footpath on this stretch. Of the two drains to be built, BMRCL completed a perpendicular drain from Hosur Road towards HSR Layout. The height of the existing drain at Silk Board junction already in place, needs to be levelled and widened. This drain should be connected with the drain completed by BMRCL. No work has been done on that,” a source said.

BMRCL has stopped the project midway. “It was to be ready by October 2023. They are thinking of doing it after the monsoon. However, if we have heavy rain, there will be flooding here,” he explained.

Another source conceded that pedestrians were struggling to cross towards BTM Layout due to the incomplete work. “BBMP will not complete the job as BMRCL has already done half the work. Moreover, they have given a written assurance in the past that they would complete it,” a BBMP source said.

None of the BBMP engineers involved in the project could be reached for their version. Rajaguru of JN Project Pvt Ltd, consultant for BBMP, told TNIE, “If the drain at the junction is lowered and a route created for footpaths as well as the road, it will make it easy for pedestrians as well as motorists.”

BMRCL had already constructed a perpendicular drain, he pointed out. “If they construct the parallel drain, it will solve the issue of flooding in the area,” Rajaguru added. No Metro official responded to

repeated calls and messages in this connection.

BENGALURU: Traversing the 600-metre stretch from HSR Layout towards BTM Layout is a nightmare for pedestrians, thanks to a job half-done by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Bengaluru Metro had to put in place a road that offered a free left turn from Hosur Road to BTM Layout in connection with its Central Silk Board-KR Pura (Phase 2A) line, said official sources. It had given an undertaking to the high powered committee headed by the chief secretary that it would complete the drains and lay the footpath. Yet, there are no footpaths visible here. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Pedestrians are struggling as there is no footpath on this stretch. Of the two drains to be built, BMRCL completed a perpendicular drain from Hosur Road towards HSR Layout. The height of the existing drain at Silk Board junction already in place, needs to be levelled and widened. This drain should be connected with the drain completed by BMRCL. No work has been done on that,” a source said. BMRCL has stopped the project midway. “It was to be ready by October 2023. They are thinking of doing it after the monsoon. However, if we have heavy rain, there will be flooding here,” he explained. Another source conceded that pedestrians were struggling to cross towards BTM Layout due to the incomplete work. “BBMP will not complete the job as BMRCL has already done half the work. Moreover, they have given a written assurance in the past that they would complete it,” a BBMP source said. None of the BBMP engineers involved in the project could be reached for their version. Rajaguru of JN Project Pvt Ltd, consultant for BBMP, told TNIE, “If the drain at the junction is lowered and a route created for footpaths as well as the road, it will make it easy for pedestrians as well as motorists.” BMRCL had already constructed a perpendicular drain, he pointed out. “If they construct the parallel drain, it will solve the issue of flooding in the area,” Rajaguru added. No Metro official responded to repeated calls and messages in this connection.