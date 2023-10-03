Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman running lodge kidnapped for refusing room in Bengaluru

A case of kidnap and assault was registered with Jalahalli police station, and the five accused were arrested. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 42-year-old leaseholder of a hotel was allegedly kidnapped by a group of five, including three women after they were denied a hotel room, in Jalahalli police station limits in Bengaluru. The leaseholder, Pankaja, was running DM Residency Lodge on MES Ring Road for the past four years. Pankaja resides in the same lodge with her husband, Vijay, a retired officer who was not present when the incident took place. 

On Sunday afternoon, a group of five people, including three women, came to the hotel to book a room. Pankaja declined, saying they don’t give rooms to local residents. It led to an argument, and when things heated up, the women, identified as Fyarima, Asma and Nazma, attacked her. 

According to the victim’s complaint, the three women forced Pankaja into an auto and instructed the auto driver to take them to a distant location. En route, Jalahalli traffic police constables on duty observed something strange and stopped the auto. Pankaja narrated the incident to the police, who rescued her.

Throughout the investigation, the accused claimed they did not kidnap her, but were taking her to the police station because she had refused to give them a hotel room. The other accused were identified as Sadiq Pasha and Jayaram. 

A case of kidnap and assault was registered with Jalahalli police station, and the five accused were arrested. 
 

