Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police to go paperless soon

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the system will be introduced at the offices of DCPs and ACPs and will be introduced at police stations gradually.

Published: 04th October 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner B Dayanada inspects ornaments and electronic items recovered by Tilak Nagar and Sanjay Nagar police, on Tuesday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The city police will soon go paperless completely by migrating to e-office software.
City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Tuesday that in the first step, the Police Commissioner’s office has done away with physical paperwork and switched to e-office. “We are using technology in traffic management and crime detection. Now, we are bringing technology into administrative work.

This will speed up the work, enhance efficiency and productivity of the staff besides clearing clutter in the office,” Dayananda said, adding that the system will bring transparency besides helping maintain confidentiality.

He said the system will be introduced at the offices of DCPs and ACPs and will be introduced at police stations gradually.

“Already, it has been implemented in police stations of South-East Division. We will extend it to other divisions as well and are hoping to go completely paperless in a month,” he said, adding that the new system will help in utilising available manpower efficiently, beating the staff crunch problem.
“We will take up a separate initiative to digitise old files,” Dayananda said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policee-office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp