Bengaluru police to go paperless soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police will soon go paperless completely by migrating to e-office software.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Tuesday that in the first step, the Police Commissioner’s office has done away with physical paperwork and switched to e-office. “We are using technology in traffic management and crime detection. Now, we are bringing technology into administrative work.

This will speed up the work, enhance efficiency and productivity of the staff besides clearing clutter in the office,” Dayananda said, adding that the system will bring transparency besides helping maintain confidentiality.

He said the system will be introduced at the offices of DCPs and ACPs and will be introduced at police stations gradually.

“Already, it has been implemented in police stations of South-East Division. We will extend it to other divisions as well and are hoping to go completely paperless in a month,” he said, adding that the new system will help in utilising available manpower efficiently, beating the staff crunch problem.

“We will take up a separate initiative to digitise old files,” Dayananda said.

