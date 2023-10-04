Commuters stranded as Metro test vehicle derails in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday morning brought agony for thousands of Metro commuters after the northern stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line did not begin operations at the usual scheduled time of 5 AM. One of the wheels of a new Road Cum Rail Vehicle (RRV), which was carrying out trials the previous night, derailed around 2:30 AM on Tuesday, on one of the rail tracks between Rajajinagar and Kuvempu Road Metro stations. It forced an abrupt stop to services on the northern corridor of the Green Line, running from Nagasandra to Silk Institute.

Office-goers, students, and those returning to the city after the extended weekend were all impacted heavily. Shutters of a few Metro stations were downed, and notices were pasted on them, asking the public to cooperate due to a technical issue.

“Services began at 6:30 AM and continued till 2 PM., first from Yeshvantpur and later from Rajajinagar to Mantri Square Sampige Road,” said an official release. They were again stopped to facilitate clearance of the RRV from the track, and full services on both tracks began at 3:40 PM.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told TNIE, “The RRV was imported for inspection and maintenance works on our extension lines. We were carrying out trials for the first time since it is a new one, and one of the wheels went off track. This happens rarely. Various attempts to put the 18-tonne vehicle back on track were attempted till 9 AM, but couldn’t be done since the incident happened at the curve. So we decided to lift it using a 250-tonne crane and take it away by road. After it was removed, operations were restored.”

On stations being closed even up to 7:30 AM on the Green Line, Shankar said, “We did not want crowding and commuters rushing in at once. So we temporarily shut some of the stations.”

The Chief Public Relations Officer alerted the public only through his posts on X, first at 5:28 AM and later, earning the wrath of the public since most commuters were unaware of the service shutdown.

Among the thousands impacted were Prathap Unnikrishnan, a resident of Nagasandra, who drove his car to four Metro stations to help his son reach college. “My son, a first-year engineering student at BIT, usually takes the 7:15 AM Metro from Nagasandra Metro Station to National College Station.

We found the station shut at Nagasandra, then went by car to Gorguntepalya which was also closed, and then to Srirampura, which was also shut. We then went to Mantri Sampige Station and he boarded the train there post 7:45 PM.” His son (name withheld) said he reached college late and missed most of the first session. BMTC ran additional buses from Yesvantpur and a few other Metro stations to help commuters.

KENGERI-CHALLAGHATTA STRETCH GETS CLEARANCE

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has given the go-ahead to launch operations for the 1.9-km stretch between Kengeri and Challaghatta, confirmed sources at BMRCL. A top official said the clearance was given on September 30, just a day after the completion of the inspection on this stretch.

