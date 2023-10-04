Discontinuing audio announcements in buses: Karnataka HC seeks response from government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government on the PIL over discontinuing the facility of audio announcements in buses state-run transport corporations to help visually impaired passengers track their journey and reach their destination.

Petitioner N Shreyas, a visually impaired advocate, submitted before the court that the state-run buses initially had the facility of audio announcements, but it was found that there is an abrupt stoppage of audio announcements and that persons like him are facing difficulty because of it.

Also inviting the court’s attention to the Supreme Court’s directions issued to the concerned government authorities, and Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, to ensure that all modes of public transport are made accessible to physically challenged people.

After hearing the arguments, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that the notice was issued on August 3, 2022, to the respondents BMTC, KSRTC, Transport Department, and the Women and Child Development Department and same was accepted by them.

They had sought two weeks to file the objections. But we are sorry to state that no reply or statement has been filed by them to date. There is no dispute that the petition raises an important issue, and needs to be responded to, as a social responsibility, the Bench added.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government on the PIL over discontinuing the facility of audio announcements in buses state-run transport corporations to help visually impaired passengers track their journey and reach their destination. Petitioner N Shreyas, a visually impaired advocate, submitted before the court that the state-run buses initially had the facility of audio announcements, but it was found that there is an abrupt stoppage of audio announcements and that persons like him are facing difficulty because of it. Also inviting the court’s attention to the Supreme Court’s directions issued to the concerned government authorities, and Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, to ensure that all modes of public transport are made accessible to physically challenged people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After hearing the arguments, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that the notice was issued on August 3, 2022, to the respondents BMTC, KSRTC, Transport Department, and the Women and Child Development Department and same was accepted by them. They had sought two weeks to file the objections. But we are sorry to state that no reply or statement has been filed by them to date. There is no dispute that the petition raises an important issue, and needs to be responded to, as a social responsibility, the Bench added.