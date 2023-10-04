Kin held for stealing jewels worth Rs 2.5 crore from scrap dealer in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have claimed to have solved a theft case where Rs 2.5 crore worth of gold jewellery and cash were stolen from a scrap dealer’s house at Tilaknagar with the arrest of one of his relatives.

The accused has been identified as Rafique, 35, a resident of Byrasandra. He owns a condiments shop there. He had stolen about 2.5 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the house of his relative and scrap dealer Shanawaz on 2nd Cross, 2nd Main Road, SRK Garden. The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Shanawaz along with his family members went to their relative’s wedding in Mandya on September 23 when the theft took place. The family returned home on September 25 to see cash and jewels missing. Shanawaz had purchased gold jewellery and kept cash at home for his daughter’s wedding.

Rafique is said to have been planning for the past three months to steal them. He managed to get the duplicate door keys done without the knowledge of Shanawaz and his family members. When Shanawaz and his family members went to Mandya for a wedding, Rafique took away the valuables and cash using the duplicate keys, the police said. The accused is said to have taken loans through apps and he wanted to clear them. Hence, he committed the theft.

Shanawaz told TNIE that Rafique did not show any sign of nervousness after the theft. “He came home early in the morning and was with us for two days. Even when the police visited our home, he was there. But the police knew that it was an insider’s job. Rafique’s involvement came to light when the police checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity.”

The police said Rafique surfed the Net to gain knowledge about committing theft using duplicate keys.

The Tilaknagar police have registered a case.

