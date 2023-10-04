Three grads steal electronic goods worth Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three students, who had allegedly burgled an electronic goods showroom to arrange money to pay victims of two accident cases in which they were involved, have been arrested by the Sanjaynagar police.

The accused have been identified as Prabhu, Mounesh and Ajay, all residents of HSR Layout. Two of them are BCom students while the other is a BBA student.

Police said two of the accused were involved in accidents in the HSR Layout and another area in the city. They had requested the victims not to file a police complaint and offered to settle the cases by bearing the medical expenses and vehicle repair charges. The main accused had loans to clear.

“The students were in need of Rs 50,000 to pay the victims, but they had no money. Hence, they hatched a plot to commit theft and broke into a second-hand electronic goods showroom on New BEL Road in Sanjaynagar on September 28. They decamped with valuables worth Rs 50 lakh,” police said.

