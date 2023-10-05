Home Cities Bengaluru

Can’t reexamine block orders to X: Centre to Karnataka HC

On September 20, the court orally sought a response from the Centre on whether it is willing to reexamine its blocking orders issued to X Corp. 

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Government on Wednesday orally informed the Karnataka High Court that there are no changed circumstances to reexamine the blocking orders issued to X Corp, formerly Twitter.
The senior counsel, representing the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, made an oral submission to that effect before the division bench of Justices G Narendra and Vijaykumar A Patil during the hearing of the appeal filed by X Corp, questioning the dismissal of its petition by the single judge against the multiple blocking orders issued by the Centre.

The court adjourned the appeal to November 9 for the hearing. On September 20, the court orally sought a response from the Centre on whether it is willing to reexamine its blocking orders issued to X Corp. 

This was after senior counsel, representing X Corp, submitted that the blocking orders were not reasoned. Those orders can be sent for review by the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he had pleaded.

