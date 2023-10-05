Don’t dig up TenderSure roads, DKS tells officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday directed BBMP officials to ensure that TenderSure roads are not dug up since crores of rupees have been spent on them and provisions to lay cables have been made.

After inspecting drainage work next to the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Vasanthnagar, the widening of Jayamahal Palace Road, and the underground cable installation work there, the DyCM said, “Crores of rupees have gone into TenderSURE works. No one should further dig up TenderSure roads. We have made provision to lay cables from the side drains, but no one is using them. Wherever we have established this system, it should be used legally. Cables should be laid underground to improve the beauty of Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said he would inspect the Outer Ring Road and discussions will be held to address traffic problems. It may be recalled that the ORR witnessed unprecedented traffic snarls on September 27. Instructing corporation officials to complete pending works as soon as possible, he said incidents of water logging should not happen again. “The public can complain to officials about roadblocks and potholes. Both BBMP and the police will work together to repair the potholes. This work needs to be done on a priority basis,” he added.

Regarding pending bills of BBMP contractors, he said, “Officials have been informed to complete 352 package works costing Rs 5,000 crore under the Nagarothana grants. Investigation of the works will also continue and a report will be submitted. The government has released a grant of Rs 675 crore for bill payment. About 50-75 per cent of the bills are cleared and a Rs 432-crore BBMP grant will also be released. The remaining balance will be paid.”

