Eating in Bengaluru Metro train costs man Rs 500

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of a popular Cyprus YouTuber mocking the rules of Bengaluru Metro last week and having an FIR booked against him, a commuter who chomped on packed food inside a Metro train and posted it on social media, was caught by the Metro security team.

The commuter, in his twenties, violated the rule banning the consumption of food inside the Metro. A non-cognizable report was filed against him at Jayanagar police station on Tuesday evening, and he was fined Rs 500, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. Consumption of food inside trains or on platforms is not permitted under Bengaluru Metro rules.

The offender, Sunil Kumar, and his friends work at a prominent jewellery outlet in Jayanagar and regularly board the Metro at Sampige Road Station to get to work, said a source. A 40-second video Kumar had circulated a few days ago on social media platforms shows him smiling as he eats, with a voice over, probably one of his friends, calling him “an uneducated fool” in a mocking tone. Two of his friends shot him eating.

Let off with a warning

“Using surveillance camera recording, he was caught and made to pay Rs 500. An NCR was booked against him and his friends for violating Metro rules,” said an official. A top cop said he had been let off with a warning.

A S. Shankar, executive director of operations & Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “This is a very rare incident as commuters generally adhere to rules. The trio deboarded a Metro train at 9:30 AM at Jayanagar on Tuesday. Waiting security personnel took them to the police station nearby. They were detained for half a day.”Shankar added that security personnel had observed the recording of the video across Metro stations, and identified the offenders.

