Mandya man gets life, seven years of  rigorous imprisonment for killing sex worker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court sentenced a man from Kommerahalli in Mandya district to life imprisonment for murdering a sex worker in Mysuru over a decade ago, and pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The court also sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and a fine of Rs 10,000 for robbing her before committing the murder. All sentences shall run concurrently, the court said. The court directed K C Girisha to surrender before the sessions court within 45 days. Of the total fine amount, Rs 35,000 is to be paid to the child of the deceased woman, and the remaining Rs 5,000 to the state government.

Allowing partly the appeal filed by the state government against the acquittal of the accused from charges of rape, robbery and murder by a sessions court in Mysuru, a division bench of Justice HB Prabhakara Sastry and Justice Anil B Katti confirmed the order of acquittal on rape charges, but sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder, and rigorous imprisonment for robbery.

“According to the prosecution, the accused took the deceased to the lodge as a customer. She accompanied him, treating him as her customer. Evidence does not say how long prior to her death, the deceased was subjected to forcible sex. Merely because the deceased was said to be a sex worker, it is not safe to conclude that the accused had subjected her to rape prior to committing her murder. Though the prosecution was able to establish guilt for offences punishable under Sections 302 and 397 of the IPC, it failed to prove guilt for the offence punishable under Section 376 IPC,” the court noted.

On September 18, 2010, when the victim was soliciting customers on SR Road in Mysuru, Girisha brought her to a lodge abutting the Sub-Urban Bus Stand in an autorickshaw.

Introducing themselves as husband and wife visiting a temple, they made necessary entries in the lodge register and took a room. They had food and drinks served to the room that night. After having sex, Girisha strangled the woman with her saree took her gold ear studs, a cellphone and some cash, and quietly left the lodge. After the murder came to light, police investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet.

The VII Additional Sessions Judge in Mysuru acquitted the accused on April 25, 2016.

