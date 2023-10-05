PIL on public loos: Karnataka HC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on government for lack of response

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on the state government while directing the urban development department secretary to be present before the court on the next date of hearing, for not filing a response to the public interest litigation on the lack of public toilets in Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing the petition filed by the Letz Kit Foundation, an NGO, for which the state government has not filed a response, though it was pending for nearly three years.

The senior counsel representing the petitioner pointed out that the state government had not complied with the directions issued by the court on August 8. The government advocate sought time, saying he is yet to receive instructions from the government to file a response. The court imposed cost of Rs 5 lakh on the government, which is to be deposited within two weeks, saying this is a fit case to impose cost. The court also made it clear that the government is at liberty to recover the cost from the erring officials. When the additional government advocate sought a reduction in the cost, Justice Krishna Dixit orally observed that he wanted to impose Rs 25 lakh but the Chief Justice wanted to be liberal and lenient.

On August 8, the court expressed surprise as there was no response from the state government placed on record, by way of either an affidavit or a statement of objection, though the petition was pending before the court for nearly three years.

“The issue in the present petition is of serious concern to the public, and particularly to the residents of Bengaluru city. The state government can neither shut its eyes to this situation nor keep its mouth mum. The government also owes certain responsibility towards the residents of Bengaluru, particularly when the issue relates to public hygiene and basic facilities for the residents, as such, we direct the state government to file its response within three weeks,” the court had observed in its August 8 order, but no response was filed by the state government.

