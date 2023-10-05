Pillow talk

Dr Palak Dengla By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you wake up in pain, especially during a hotel stay? Extremely soft pillows and mattresses, hamper the spine. The goal of sleep is to rejuvenate and get rid of the toxicities accumulated throughout the day. It is shown that 35 per cent of people wake up with spinal pains during their sleep. Sleep science recommends the spine to be in neutral curvature while sleeping, wherein the head, neck and spine fall in a straight line to reduce stress on the spine.

Sleep posture is an example of a sustained physical risk factor that is modifiable.



Right Sleep Ergonomics

Type of pillow: The pillow and mattress ideally should not be extremely soft or hard, it should be firm to support and obliterate the natural curves of the spine and restore complete rest to them. They should not sink in to take the shape of our bodies. The assisting muscles around should get a chance to come back to their original length which can happen only when we support them instead of pushing them to work constantly due to a faulty posture. A preferred pillow type is a firm cotton or an ergonomic latex pillow of around 10 cm in height.

Position of the pillow: Research on sleep ergonomics shows that the pillow should not only be under the head and neck area but also should be under the uppermost part of your shoulder blades. Your head should be in a neutral position when you lie on a pillow, it should not go for a forward flexion or a back extension.

Additional Pillows

Straight sleeper/supine lying: Add a pillow under the lower neck and upper shoulder area separately, to ease the load on shoulder muscles. Add a squared Turkish towel under the lower back and a soft pillow under the knees to ease the lower back muscles.

Side sleeper: Add a soft cushion/pillow under the thoracic rib cage in side-lying position. This helps in getting a neutral curve at the whole spine, also abates shoulder pain. A pillow can be used between the knees and another one under the top arm, so that you can comfortably sleep like a baby.

(The writer is HOD-physiotherapy, Aster RV Hospital)

Things to avoid

Supporting the head with a hand under the head while sleeping. If required, increase the height of your pillow by using a folded towel.

Keeping the shoulder overhead, it can pinch the nerves of your spine leading to neck and arm pain.

Sleeping in the same position throughout the night. Keep changing the position every two hours or so.

Neck should not be forward flexed or sinking back in extension while using a pillow. It should be in neutral position, with well supported spinal arches.

Strictly avoid sleeping on your stomach/prone lying as research shows that it increases the spinal tissue load drastically, leading to spinal pain.

