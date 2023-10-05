Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven BMTC officials forge signatures, cause Rs 17 crore loss

They were working at the BMTC Central Office in Shanthinagar, and the alleged fraud took place between March 9, 2020, and October 2, 2023.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven BMTC officials were accused of awarding contracts to undeserving firms by forging signatures of senior officials. The police arrested BMTC’s chief traffic manager (commercial).
BMTC Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer  CK Ramya filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police on Monday, against the seven  — Sreeram Mulkwan, Shyamala S Maddhodi, Mamatha BK, Anitha T, Gunasheela, Venkatesh R and Prakash Koppal.

They were working at the BMTC Central Office in Shanthinagar, and the alleged fraud took place between March 9, 2020, and October 2, 2023. It is alleged the officials forged the signatures of senior officers by getting colour photocopies of the same.

The complainant stated that BMTC suffered losses to the tune of Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 6.91 crore in two separate cases. DCP-Central HT Shekhar told TNIE that the Wilson Garden police arrested the main accused Mulkwan. “Mulkwan was chief traffic manager (commercial), BMTC Central at the time of the fraud. He forged the signature of the managing director on four of the files,” the DCP said.

