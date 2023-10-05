Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, rules to monitor engineering college seat intake

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said there has been mixed response about the new curriculum and it will be taken up for discussion.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “To curb the unscientific intake in professional engineering courses by private universities, the state government is contemplating amending the technical education rules. Also, rules will be framed to curb the concentration of the private universities in Tier 1 cities”, said Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Wednesday.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the workshop — ‘Enhancing Employability in Polytechnic Education’.

The development has its roots in a letter written by Sudhakar to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on September 14, urging them to introduce strict rules for starting and closing engineering colleges and courses, especially in private universities in Tier-1 cities. The Council replied that it initiates the process of giving a nod to new institutions and new engineering courses only after the applicant submits the stamped receipt by the state government along with a no-objection certificate from the affiliating body.

Sudhakar said they are exploring the options to amend the rules in technical education and looking at other legal modalities to prevent private universities from increasing the seat intake and coming up with new engineering courses unscientifically. As a result of the high intake, students do not become employable. The new rules will also help address the problem of uncontrolled growth of engineering colleges in Tier 1 cities, he added.

On the new curriculum drafted for polytechnic programmes in 2020 under the previous government, Sudhakar said there has been mixed response about the new curriculum and it will be taken up for discussion. He met CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to finalise the committee for State Education Policy. He later said a chairman would be appointed by the chief minister and the committee formed soon.

