Brand Bengaluru ideas pour in, work to start soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development and Town Planning minister, on Thursday informed that about 70,000 suggestions had been received with regard to ‘Brand Bengaluru’. On October 9, there will be large-scale deliberation with the stakeholders, following which work will start.

He told reporters at Vidhana Soudha that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers should work with the help of traffic police to quickly repair potholes, and take action to ensure there are no accidents due to potholes. The public can also inform the BBMP commissioner, he added.

“I have given all engineers and contractors the task to sort out the issue of congestion in stormwater drains, as rain may start soon. They should fill all potholes before November 30,” Shivakumar said.

The government has built 350km of TenderSURE roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore per km but they are not being used, though underground cables have been allowed on this road. “So everyone should use it. However, the cables are flying above. If these are not used legally, our authorities will cut the cables,” he warned.

Meanwhile, he informed that a proposal of Rs 3,000 crore has been submitted to the World Bank for disaster management and urban flood mitigation, which will be cleared. “In the coming days, we are ready to complete flood infra and a Rs 250-crore proposal has been submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority,’’ he claimed.

He informed that the head of the Planning Commission is likely to visit Outer Ring Road on October 7, following the traffic jams that happened recently. About the construction of a satellite city to reduce the pressure on Bengaluru, Shivakumar clarified that “for now, we have decided to build it on priority in Bidadi and discussed the matter with MLAs and MPs”.

