Kin to get compensation for unnatural death of prisoners

The policy is applicable to prisoners who have suffered unnatural deaths in prisons across the state from January 1, 2012, onwards.  

Published: 06th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has framed a policy for payment of compensation to the next of kin of deceased prisoners who died unnatural deaths in prisons in the state, from 2012 onwards. 

According to the policy, Rs 7.50 lakh will be paid to the kin of the deceased prisoner in case of death due to a quarrel among prisoners, and Rs 5 lakh in case of any other unnatural death in prison, including suicide. The policy is applicable to prisoners who have suffered unnatural deaths in prisons across the state from January 1, 2012, onwards.  

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit disposed of the suo motu public interest litigation initiated following the directions of the Supreme Court, as the state government addressed the cause presented in the petition by framing the policy in compliance with directions issued by the court. 

According to the order on the policy placed before the court, the compensation will not be admissible in cases of natural deaths, including illness, if the death occurs during the escape from prison or while on parole or from lawful custody outside the prison and if the death occurs due to any natural disaster or calamity. 

