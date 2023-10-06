Top cop directs officers to keep ear to the ground

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To streamline policing, Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Alok Mohan has directed ADGPs and IGPs to visit two districts each and review administrative matters and crime cases. The state police chief has given them a list of tasks that includes reviewing the functioning of social media monitoring cells in police stations and action taken on directions issued by the chief minister and home minister during the senior police officers conference held recently.

The top cop has asked the ADGPs and IGPs to visit the districts on his behalf and submit a detailed report within 10 days of the inspection, this month. The officers have to visit the units entrusted to them for two days. On the first day, they have to inspect the district police office/police commissioner’s office and specifically check whether senior officers have visited police stations and scenes of crime and whether are they conducting regular monthly crime meetings.

Besides, they have been instructed to review the completion of investigation in SC/ST cases and POCSO cases within 60 days, free registration of cases, sending of decoys to police stations to check the same and proper functioning of district/city social media cell.

On the second day, the officers have been directed to conduct district/city crime meetings to be attended by officers of and above the rank of police inspectors. During the crime meeting, they have to specifically look into actions taken to control rowdyism, drug peddling and organised crime and review SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases and POCSO cases. Besides, they have to look into the pendency of cases, action taken to reduce road accidents, interaction of beat constables with people and recovery of property in theft cases.

The DG & IGP also asked the officers to check how effectively scene of crime officers and mobile forensic vehicles are being utilised. They have been specifically asked to review conviction rates for important offences and action taken on cyber crime registration, investigation and detection, and functioning of social media monitoring cells in police stations.

Officers to check

Upkeep, cleanliness of offices

Maintenance of registers

Vacancy and pending promotions

Pending bills and welfare measures

Action taken on cases pending before Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and High Court

