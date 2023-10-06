Wife behind husband's murder, bus ticket nails culprits

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A three-day-old KSRTC bus ticket has helped the police in cracking a murder case in Kumta. A case was filed after the body of a person was found behind a temple in Devimane Ghat on Sirsi-Kumta highway on September 30. The body was that of Bashir (40) who had injuries inflicted by sharp broken pieces of metal used in supporting the tiles on the roof of buildings.

The Kumta police, which began the probe, did not get any missing report filed. But the recovery of the body had confirmed that Bashir was brutally murdered. Then the ticket which was found in the pocket of the victim gave the first lead to the police who sent a team to Musigere in Gajendragad taluk of Gadag district where it was confirmed that the deceased had visited Gajendragad recently.

The bus ticket confirmed that Bashir had travelled with another person. Detailed investigation proved that his co-passenger turned out to be his wife Razma. “Our investigation revealed that Razma did not like Bashir. They were married a few years ago and have two children. Bashir came in contact with one Parashuram in Badami where he had gone to sell his sheep a few months ago.

He was introduced to him by his cousin Kasim. Parashuram became friends with Bashir and also got acquainted with his wife. With the motive of eliminating her husband, Razma took Parashuram into confidence and gave him Rs 10,000 to murder Bashir on September 26,” C T Jayakumar, Additional Superintendent of Police told TNIE. The police suspect that Razma had an illicit relationship with Parushuram, which Bashir objected to, and both frequently quarrelled over the issue.

To execute the murder plan, Parushuram travelled to Mangaluru. He took Bashir along with him and another friend Ravi to meet Adesh, a friend of the accused. “Here, they stayed with Adesh and together they went to Panambur beach, where Parushuram revealed his plan of murdering Bashir. Adesh advised him not to do it in Manguluru and instead suggested taking him to Devimane Ghat where the body can be disposed of behind the temple. He even dropped them at the bus stop and informed the driver and the conductor to halt at Devimane Ghat near the temple. Accordingly, they alighted near the temple on September 29,” explained Additional SP Jayakumar.

The accused made Bashir consume liquor before murdering him and dumping his body there, which was found the following day. The police top brass has congratulated the team headed by Police Inspector Thimappa, Sub-Inspector Naveen Naik and others for solving the case in a short span of time. All the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is on.

