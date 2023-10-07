BBMP health centres, hospitals get quality nod

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Brand Bengaluru is important for a city like Bengaluru. The fact that BBMP’s 35 health centres and six referral hospitals were certified as NQAS -- National Quality Assurance Standard achievers, makes me proud,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

On Friday, doctors celebrated ‘Brand Bengaluru’ which will be launched shortly, and their success in getting 41 health facilities -- 35 BBMP health centres and six referral hospitals achieving NQAS. Dr Shobha, district programme officer for quality assurance, along with CHO A S Balasundar and CHO Nirmala Buggi told TNIE, “We started this initiative six months ago and at first, we could manage only seven centres, but gradually we worked hard and a total of 41 centres passed the stringent standards. Patient satisfaction has improved tremendously, and mortality and infections have come down. Soon, each one of our units will have NQAS certification.”

Happy doctors from BBMP hospitals gathered at the BBMP head office and Town Hall to promote Brand Bengaluru, and celebrate the recognition given to BBMP hospitals and health centres. A poem written by Bengalurean Anjana Raman was circulated and a song was sung for the special occasion by another Bengalurean, Rakshana Sridhar.

BBMP’s six referral hospitals also achieved national LaQshya quality care in the labour room and Operation Theatre. In the next few months, all BBMP hospitals will undergo NQAS assessment and be certified as quality care BBMP hospitals. Health centres that have achieved state certification for quality medical care will shortly be receiving national certification.

To celebrate this, a group of around 35 doctors gathered at the BBMP head office and recalled the efforts they are putting into making Brand Bengaluru a success.

BBMP CHO AS Balasundar, Dr Shobha and NR Suresh, former senior regional director, said, “All the BBMP’s health facilities are working to meet NQAS standards and soon, all of them will be on board. The beneficiaries of BBMP’s improved healthcare facilities will be ordinary Bengalureans. On an annual basis, BBMP’s total healthcare facilities see about 20 lakh footfall and about 16,000 deliveries are done at maternity hospitals. BBMP’s health infrastructure received a recent booster shot when more than 50 lakh people queued up at PHCs for their vaccine doses.

