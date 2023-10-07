Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s past comes alive in photos

The photos include architectural marvels, such as Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, the Karnataka High Court, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru’s prominent landmarks tell stories dating back hundreds of years, making the city’s past a vibrant tapestry with strong roots. Taking individuals back to the time of Kempegowda, Bangalore  University, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), organised a ‘History and Heritage, Photographic Exhibition’, at the History Museum on Friday. 

Over 100 evocative photographs took visitors back to old Bengaluru, during 1513 CE, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda era. The rare photos included those of bustling city streets, heritage structures, temples, and iconic markets. Nagarathnamma S, Professor at the Department of History, said, “The photographs were resourced by ICHR over the years and were preserved. The exhibition highlights the  importance of documenting history for coming generations.” 

The photos also include architectural marvels, such as Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, the Karnataka High Court, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. Certain lakes, and streets such as Ulsoor Lake, Avenue Road, KR Market, BEL  Road, and many more were on display, drawing a huge contrast between these city hotspots now and then.  A lecture was given by SK Aruni, Deputy Director, on the origin and activities of ICHR.

