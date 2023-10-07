Mahadevapura residents to launch anti-violation drive, want BBMP to act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frustrated over increasing building plan violations and illegal constructions in Mahadevapura Zone, residents and activists announced that they would launch a ‘spot the violation’ campaign, encouraging citizens to report violations, supported by photos, in all the 11 wards of Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.

The residents who attended the online meeting organised by Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra on Friday also spoke about how layouts are overburdened with commercial activities. They demanded BBMP’s attention and asked top officials to direct local engineers to stick to rules and act on complaints.

“Over the years, layouts are getting overcrowded in Mahadevapura Zone. All this is because many owners get plans approval from the BBMP, but deviate and put up extra floors. There are instances where people undertake construction without getting plans approved from the Palike. Due to these anomalies, the layouts are turning out to be new slums and basic amenities are impacted. There are power outages and there is an impact of sewage pipes, including leakages,” said citizen activist Sandeep Anirudhan.

Jagadish Reddy from Varthur Rising also echoed the same and blamed corporation officials, like the assistant executive engineer and assistant engineer, claiming that they face political pressure.

The residents also mentioned that some apartment dwellers are facing issues in getting ‘khata’ certificates, where brokers are taking advantage of the situation. At the meeting, the residents also highlighted the issue where brokers were approaching apartment complexes offering to get the services done for a commission. Addressing this, Trilok Chandra directed the concerned officials to look into the issue.

The residents also pointed that some of the complaints listed on the Sahaya app were being closed without even being addressed. The residents also asked the Zonal Commissioner to direct the officials to conduct regular ward committee meetings.

The Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner also asked the Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura Zone Dr Dakshayini K to prepare a rota for officials to conduct and attend ward committee meetings and address issues raised by the residents.

