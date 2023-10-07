Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway Board member reviews suburban project, stations

Addressing top railway officers in the Division, Railway Board member Roop Narayan Sunkar asked all departments to work together in creating the required infrastructure with an emphasis on safety. 

Railway Board Member Infrastructure Roop Narayan Sunkar during a visit to  Bengaluru Cantonment railway station on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Member Infrastructure at Railway Board, Roop Narayan Sunkar, on Friday reviewed numerous projects across the Bengaluru Division, including the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. 

Speaking to TNIE, Sunkar said he had asked the Bengaluru Railway Division and the nodal agency for implementing the Suburban Rail, K-RIDE, to work together to sort out some issues, particularly that of land availability. 

“There are 11 railway crossings that come in the path of the suburban project and they need to be removed by building underbridges. There is some delay taking place on account on these issues as trains need to be run regularly without disruption and the level crossing too needs to be replaced,” Sunkar said. 

He also reviewed the Cantonment and Yesvantpur stations where massive redevelopment work is on. 

About the Cantonment railway station, the Member said that it was progressing well and would be completed by December 2026. “Yesvantpur railway station had some obstacles and they have all been removed now and work is on the right track,” he added. 

Later, addressing top railway officers in the Division, Sunkar asked all departments to work together in creating the required infrastructure with an emphasis on safety. 

