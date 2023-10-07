Take up courses on speech, hearing: Minister Sudhakar to students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar, on Friday urged students to take up clinical courses on speech and hearing, which can help underprivileged individuals live a respectful life. He was speaking at the SR Chandrasekhar Institute of Speech and Hearing on the occasion of its 46th Founder’s Day, the graduation ceremony and donors meeting in the city.

The minister added, “Many just want to hop onto the bandwagon and be part of courses such as medicine, dentistry, law, and commerce, but not many want to help in contributing to society. However, you have pledged to help the disabled and instil confidence in them.”

Sudhakar also encouraged students to open more of such institutions across cities and states, reaching many needy individuals. The minister also lauded SR Chandrasekhar Institute for building exceptional facilities for children with hearing and speech problems.

Institution members requested Sudhakar to consider the courses for some grants as it cannot provide the students with the same salary packages as private and government colleges as the field is niche. SR Chandrasekhar will be approaching the education department to discuss the proposal further.

The donors and ENT experts were also felicitated during the event for their contributions. Over 20 students were awarded degrees for Masters in Audiology.

