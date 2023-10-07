Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held for staging kidnap to extort Rs 2 lakh in Bengaluru

Mohammed Asif Habib who runs a metal factory got a call from his employee, Nurullah Khan around 5 PM on September 27, saying he had been kidnapped by two men who were taking him to an unknown place.

Published: 07th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man and his two friends were arrested for staging a kidnap drama to extort Rs 2 lakh from a factory owner in RT Nagar police limits.

Mohammed Asif Habib, 40, who runs a metal factory in the city, received a call from his employee, Nurullah Khan, 25, who hails from Bihar, around 5 PM on September 27, saying he had been kidnapped by two men who were taking him to an unknown place in a cab. The accused said the kidnappers were asking for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to release him. Khan had been working at the factory for the last seven years and was close to Habib.

An investigation was initiated after Habib filed a missing person’s complaint with the RT Nagar police station the same day. The accused kept switching on and off his phone to prevent the police from pinpointing his location, the police said.

The accused (Khan) later called Habib and asked him to transfer the money to his bank account at the earliest. Suspecting something amiss, the police checked the CCTV footage of the area where Khan was supposed to have been kidnapped and found that he had entered the cab on his own.

The police detected Khan’s location as Mandya after the call was made to Habib. With help of local police, the RT Nagar cops tracked Khan along with Abu Bakar and Ali Rizaq, both from Bihar, who posed as kidnappers in the case.

The police arrested all three on Thursday. A case has been registered with RT Nagar police station under various provisions of IPC.

