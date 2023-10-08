Home Cities Bengaluru

Hearing-impaired man robbed: Cops zero in on auto driver, say will arrest him soon

After robbing the man, the accused pushed him out of the moving autorickshaw, leaving him paralysed and unconscious. 

Published: 08th October 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Subramanyanagar police, investigating the robbery case of a 40-year-old hearing-impaired auto passenger, have identified the accused auto driver. 

The police, after going through a number of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the incident near Metro Cash and Carry, managed to identify the registration number of the auto that was attached to an aggregator. 
Meanwhile, the condition of the victim, Jeetendra B Shah, is stable and he has been shifted to the ward from the Intensive Care Unit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath told The New Sunday Express that the accused auto driver has been identified and will be arrested shortly. “The auto driver has been identified after identifying the registration number of the auto which he was driving,” the DCP added.

Shah was robbed of his wallet containing cash, his mobile phone and hearing aid. After robbing Shah, the accused pushed him out of the moving autorickshaw, leaving him paralysed and unconscious. The incident took place around 10 am on Thursday near Metro Cash and Carry at Yeshwanthapura. 

The victim, who works as a manager with an online bus ticketing platform, booked the auto around 9.30 am through an app from Majestic to a residential apartment complex on 2nd Main in Goraguntepalya. The victim’s sister, Ketki A Thakkar, said, “Since my brother has undergone surgeries, it is too early to say that he is in a stable condition. We do not know how long it will take for him to stand on his feet. I do not want to risk his life by talking about him. The incident has completely shaken us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp