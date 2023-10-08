Hearing-impaired man robbed: Cops zero in on auto driver, say will arrest him soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Subramanyanagar police, investigating the robbery case of a 40-year-old hearing-impaired auto passenger, have identified the accused auto driver.

The police, after going through a number of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the incident near Metro Cash and Carry, managed to identify the registration number of the auto that was attached to an aggregator.

Meanwhile, the condition of the victim, Jeetendra B Shah, is stable and he has been shifted to the ward from the Intensive Care Unit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath told The New Sunday Express that the accused auto driver has been identified and will be arrested shortly. “The auto driver has been identified after identifying the registration number of the auto which he was driving,” the DCP added.

Shah was robbed of his wallet containing cash, his mobile phone and hearing aid. After robbing Shah, the accused pushed him out of the moving autorickshaw, leaving him paralysed and unconscious. The incident took place around 10 am on Thursday near Metro Cash and Carry at Yeshwanthapura.

The victim, who works as a manager with an online bus ticketing platform, booked the auto around 9.30 am through an app from Majestic to a residential apartment complex on 2nd Main in Goraguntepalya. The victim’s sister, Ketki A Thakkar, said, “Since my brother has undergone surgeries, it is too early to say that he is in a stable condition. We do not know how long it will take for him to stand on his feet. I do not want to risk his life by talking about him. The incident has completely shaken us.”

