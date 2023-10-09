Bonhomie over Black Forest bakes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On October 3, Bengalureans got a taste of Germany at the 33rd Day of German Unity with some local German drinks, delicacies, and desserts in the company of the well-known. Achim Burkart, Consul-General of Germany in Bengaluru, pointed out that since last year’s Day of German

Attendees at the 33rd German Unity Day celebrations (top); a live performance in progress (above| Nagaraja Gadekal)

Unity, India has seen an unprecedented influx of German high-ranking delegations due to the G20 presidency of India, the highlight being the visit of the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of February this year to the city. “An absolute highlight was his meeting with the RCB women’s team on the green of the Chinnaswamy Stadium—how can you be nearer to the Indian soul than with cricket?” he said.

Talking about sports, right on the day of German Unity, the lottery for the purchase of tickets for the European Soccer Championship 2024 in Germany started. “Take your chances and travel to Germany for world-class soccer experiences. The tournament will kick-off in Munich on June 14 and, after matches in Cologne, Frankfort, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund, and Stuttgart, will see the finals in Berlin Olympia Stadium on July 14.

We want EURO 2024 to be a celebration of soccer for all fans, with a focus on sport and encounters between people from all over Europe and the world. I am sure that we will once again be good hosts. We want to present what Germany stands for: an open and modern country with a diverse society,” he said.

