Anekal, Attibele, and 110 villages to get Cauvery water: Dy CM DK Shivakumar 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Cauvery Stage-V works are being completed, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government will ensure the supply of Cauvery drinking water to Anekal, Attibele, and 110 villages under the Bhruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), at the earliest.

Speaking at the Brand Bengaluru Conclave, here on Monday, Shivakumar said that 750 MLD of water will be supplied from Cauvery Stage-V. Further, he stated 20 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being upgraded and disc membrane filters will be added to treat the water.

The Bengaluru Development Minister also spoke about the traffic issue, and said that there are only three solutions - flyover, metro, and tunnel road - and all are expensive. He said, “The officials are given a free hand to clear encroachments to facilitate free movement of vehicles, and also address the issue of flooding. “Traffic police are also discussing changes of school and office timings in the city,” he added.

Noting that 2-3 lakh people migrate to Bengaluru every year, Shivakumar said that currently 1.48 crore people live in the city. “Estimates are available based on the increasing number of electricity connections. The city is increasingly witnessing problems including drinking water woes and traffic congestion. Eight different teams are formed to plan and solve these issues, and a plan will be formulated based on their report,” he stated.

The DyCM said QR codes will be displayed on each road to access the details of all works. “This will bring in transparency and avoid duplication of work, saving public money. The idea of the QR code is also to empower people with information on the road, works, and details of funds released from the authorities,” he said.

