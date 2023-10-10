Commercial taxes department catches hold of hoteliers fudging GST turnovers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vigilance wing of the Commercial Taxes Department conducted a search in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural District and scooped out the hoteliers who allegedly suppressed their GST turnovers. They were using multiple UPI accounts to avoid issuing tax invoices.

After conducting multiple surveys and reconnaissance, a team of 50 officers, on Monday, conducted the operation at the business premises and residences of such hoteliers. It was also noted that they were mainly engaged in the supply of Biryani and other non-vegetarian items.

“The modus operandi was receiving payments on multiple UPI accounts (in addition to cash), and constantly changing the UPI accounts so that the actual turnovers are suppressed and taxes are evaded,” said C Shikha, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

“The hoteliers were not issuing tax invoices/bills of sale for supply of food items and did not maintain proper accounts. In one case, 30 different QR codes were found,” she added.

During the search, in one of the residences of a proprietor, around Rs 1.47 crore cash was found and Income Tax department officials were alerted immediately, and the department has initiated proceedings, she added and said that the Commercial Taxes Department is constantly focusing on analyzing and acting upon various methods adopted by tax evaders, and will continue to act in that direction.

