Courier boy murdered during Ganesha procession  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old courier boy was stabbed to death after he objected to the accused dancing in front of his house during a Ganesha procession. The incident took place at AK Colony in Adugodi police station limits on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Srinivas, a resident of AK Colony. Srinivas’s mother Indramma was also stabbed. The accused, identified as Vinay, Ranjith and a few others, allegedly stabbed Srinivas to death with a sharp weapon. In the tussle, Ranjith also sustained injuries. One of the accused is said to be a rowdy-sheeter.

Police said Vinay and his friends had installed the idol in AK Colony and were taking it in a procession for immersion on Sunday night.

Srinivas and his friends had also installed an idol last month. When they were going in a procession, Srinivas started dancing in front of the Vinay’s residence and the latter objected. Srinivas, who had kept it in mind, objected when Vinay danced in front of his house on Sunday.

When Srinivas and the accused started fighting, local residents intervened and pacified them. The gang, however, returned and picked a fight with Srinivas before killing him, police added.

