Home Cities Bengaluru

Courier boy murdered during Ganesha procession  

The victim was identified as Srinivas, a resident of AK Colony. Srinivas’s mother Indramma was also stabbed.

Published: 10th October 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 24-year-old courier boy was stabbed to death after he objected to the accused dancing in front of his house during a Ganesha procession. The incident took place at AK Colony in Adugodi police station limits on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Srinivas, a resident of AK Colony. Srinivas’s mother Indramma was also stabbed. The accused, identified as Vinay, Ranjith and a few others, allegedly stabbed Srinivas to death with a sharp weapon. In the tussle, Ranjith also sustained injuries. One of the accused is said to be a rowdy-sheeter. 

Police said Vinay and his friends had installed the idol in AK Colony and were taking it in a procession for immersion on Sunday night. 

Srinivas and his friends had also installed an idol last month. When they were going in a procession, Srinivas started dancing in front of the Vinay’s residence and the latter objected. Srinivas, who had kept it in mind, objected when Vinay danced in front of his house on Sunday.

When Srinivas and the accused started fighting, local residents intervened and pacified them. The gang, however, returned and picked a fight with Srinivas before killing him, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Ganesha procession

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp