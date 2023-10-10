Cracker trader played with fire, was served notice last year   

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fire at Balaji Traders cracker shop in the border town of Attibele, which consumed 14 lives, was a tragedy waiting to happen. The establishment had been in trouble earlier too, for a lack of safety measures.

Sources said Balaji Traders’ Attibele unit had been served a notice last year, and Fire officers and police had seized the godown for flouting rules, but in a matter of hours, politicians interfered and the store was back in business. “It’s terrible. How can one restart business just 2-3 hours after the godown was seized,” said sources.

The cracker merchant has a major wholesale outlet in the congested Chickpet area, and any blaze in this dense cluster of business establishments can be a disaster.

Sources said Balaji Traders is not the only one with a godown here. There are about 20 more wholesale shops, where firecrackers are stacked in congested enclosures. The total stock could fill the size of a football field, and is worth a few hundred crores of rupees. It’s a tinderbox, and any untoward incident here will make Saturday’s fire tragedy appear minor. In fact, a massive fire here in 1980 had gutted about 15 cracker shops and claimed 28 lives, sources said.

In this particular case, corruption played a big role, said a source. “While permission for smaller places rests with the Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner, permits for larger places rests with the explosives department. The Fire services department, BBMP and police are vested with the authority to make changes, but corruption and political interference play spoilsport,’’ the source added.

While opposition leaders have been crying hoarse and alleging that rules were flouted, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of top officials, bureaucrats and police officers on Tuesday to discuss the way forward, considering that Deepawali is just a month away. They are likely to discuss precautionary measures to avoid such tragedies. The DG&IGP, DGP, Fire Services and police commissioner will participate in the meeting.

CID begins probe into attibelle blaze

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started a probe into the Attibele fire tragedy on Monday. A CID team led by IGP Pravin Pawar and SP (Homicide and Burglary) Venkatesh N visited the spot and gathered information. Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency department and Revenue officers conducted a survey of almost 35 shops near Attibele, and found that most of them were operating illegally, without obtaining licences. Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baldandi told TNIE, “All shops were temporarily closed until the fire safety department establishes and enforces its own set of regulations that all shops within the jurisdiction must adhere to, in order to resume operation.” Out of seven who sustained burns, four are still hospitalized and one is in critical condition, he added.

