Heavy rain uproots trees, slows down traffic in city
Waterlogging was reported near Aiyappa Temple on Millers Road, Fayazabad, Ramakrishnanagar in Yelachenahalli, and other parts.
Published: 10th October 2023 08:24 AM | Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:24 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening, following which trees were uprooted and water logging was reported in several localities.
There was slow movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road, especially near Sakra Hospital Road and Devarabeesanahalli, Bellandur EcoSpace, Croma Road, and Maratthalli. Similarly, waterlogging was reported at Manyata Tech Park in Hebbal.
Joint Commissioner Of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth posted on X about traffic snarls caused by waterlogging. BBMP received complaints of tree fall at Yelahanka Wheel and Axle Factory Road, Basaveshwaranagar and V Nagenahalli.
Waterlogging was reported near Aiyappa Temple on Millers Road, Fayazabad, Ramakrishnanagar in Yelachenahalli, and other parts. City recorded a rainfall at of 59.5 mm and HAL received 54.8 mm at 11.30 pm on Monday night.
Rainfall across the city
Kengeri 81.5mm
H Gollahalli 75.5mm
RR Nagar 67mm
Nayandahalli 61.5mm
Kottigepalya 61mm
Peenya 58mm
Bilekahalli 57.5mm
Bagalkunte 53mm
Arekere 51mm
Dayananda Nagar 49mm
Maratthalli 46.5mm
Koramangala 44mm
Bellanduru 35.5mm