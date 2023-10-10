Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy rain uproots trees, slows down traffic in city

Waterlogging was reported near Aiyappa Temple on Millers Road, Fayazabad, Ramakrishnanagar in Yelachenahalli, and other parts.

Slow moving traffic due to the heavy rain in different parts of the city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening, following which trees were uprooted and water logging was reported in several localities.

There was slow movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road, especially near Sakra Hospital Road and Devarabeesanahalli, Bellandur EcoSpace, Croma Road, and Maratthalli. Similarly, waterlogging was reported at Manyata Tech Park in Hebbal.

Joint Commissioner Of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth posted on X about traffic snarls caused by waterlogging. BBMP received complaints of tree fall at Yelahanka Wheel and Axle Factory Road, Basaveshwaranagar and V Nagenahalli.

Waterlogging was reported near Aiyappa Temple on Millers Road, Fayazabad, Ramakrishnanagar in Yelachenahalli, and other parts. City recorded a rainfall at of 59.5 mm and HAL received 54.8 mm at 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Rainfall across the city

Kengeri    81.5mm 
H Gollahalli    75.5mm 
RR Nagar    67mm 
Nayandahalli    61.5mm 
Kottigepalya    61mm 
Peenya    58mm 
Bilekahalli    57.5mm 
Bagalkunte    53mm
Arekere    51mm 
Dayananda Nagar    49mm 
Maratthalli    46.5mm 
Koramangala    44mm
Bellanduru    35.5mm

