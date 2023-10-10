Heavy rain uproots trees, slows down traffic in city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening, following which trees were uprooted and water logging was reported in several localities.

There was slow movement of traffic on the Outer Ring Road, especially near Sakra Hospital Road and Devarabeesanahalli, Bellandur EcoSpace, Croma Road, and Maratthalli. Similarly, waterlogging was reported at Manyata Tech Park in Hebbal.

Joint Commissioner Of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth posted on X about traffic snarls caused by waterlogging. BBMP received complaints of tree fall at Yelahanka Wheel and Axle Factory Road, Basaveshwaranagar and V Nagenahalli.

Waterlogging was reported near Aiyappa Temple on Millers Road, Fayazabad, Ramakrishnanagar in Yelachenahalli, and other parts. City recorded a rainfall at of 59.5 mm and HAL received 54.8 mm at 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Rainfall across the city

Kengeri 81.5mm

H Gollahalli 75.5mm

RR Nagar 67mm

Nayandahalli 61.5mm

Kottigepalya 61mm

Peenya 58mm

Bilekahalli 57.5mm

Bagalkunte 53mm

Arekere 51mm

Dayananda Nagar 49mm

Maratthalli 46.5mm

Koramangala 44mm

Bellanduru 35.5mm

