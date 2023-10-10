Karnataka HC raps govt for forcing parents to opt for private schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the failure to provide basic facilities like drinking water and toilets by the state government in its schools, is forcing parents to admit their wards to private schools.

“On one hand, because of lack of basic facilities, government schools are closed down, and on the other, as there is no option, parents who are not financially well off have no choice but to admit their wards in alternative schools,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

These scathing remarks came after amicus curiae KN Phanindra invited the court’s attention to the report filed by the state government, stating a lack of drinking water facilities in 32 schools, and a lack of toilets in 464 schools in the state, and that Rs 80 crore was allocated to construct toilets.

The court observed that with this situation, the state government is encouraging parents to opt for private schools. “It makes underprivileged persons pay up, compromising on food to put their wards in private schools. Are we not creating a situation of haves and have-nots? This is unfortunate,” the court told the government advocate.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL initiated in 2013, through which it is monitoring the out-of-school children issue. The court orally observed that equality comes only from education, and is the reason Dr BR Ambedkar holds a book.

On the last date of hearing, the court granted three months to conduct the survey and submit a report, and made clear that wherever facility is not available, the government shall make provision with immediate measure. However, the government only gave data.



