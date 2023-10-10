Metro stretches on Purple Line open for public

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro commuters were elated and relieved after two new stretches of Bengaluru Metro’s East-West corridor became operational on Monday at 5 a.m. This new stretch takes India’s second-largest Metro network to a total of 73.81 km.

With a 20 per cent increase in figures on day one, the average daily ridership of 6.5 lahks on working days, is expected to shoot up to 7.5 lakh with the IT crowd, said Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL B L Yashavanth Chavan. Another official said, “The Whitefield line (up to Baiyappanahalli) had 45,500 riders up to 7 p.m.”

The maiden train covered a distance of 43.49 km with 37 stations in 93 minutes. The regular run is expected to cut the travel time by 11 minutes.

Sreejith S Pai, a software development manager is mighty relieved that he can easily visit his favourite Kashi Mutt in Malleshwaram from Whitefield. “I have gone there over 20 times recently and it was such a struggle. It will be really easy for me now as I will take the Metro upto Majestic and the Green Line to Sampige Road. It was such a thrilling experience going over the Open Web Girder at Benniganahalli today.”

Those who alighted at Challaghatta were mostly college students. S M. Laxmi, a 2nd-year medical student said, “I used to spend Rs 80 by cab from Vijayanagar to Kengeri and then take a bus. Today, I spent Rs 26 only and travelled so comfortably.”

The two new extensions of the East-West Corridor - 2.1 km between Baiyappanahalli and K R Pura and 2.05 km between Challaghatta and Kengeri - assume enormous significance for the IT crowd as it links Whitefield-K R Puram IT corridor with the existing network, and offers relief to thousands of college students in the educational hub of Challaghatta and BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout there.

Some Metro commuters had to face problems as display boards were not functional, and regular trains were delayed. Commuters were being asked to alight suddenly at Baiyappanahalli Metro station and take the next train at 12.20 pm. Senior BMRCL official said, “Patronage for the services dipped afternoon. So, we decided to reduce trips. There was no technical issue with any of the trains.”

30 BTMC feeder buses to be introduced

The Metro launch will be a massive game changer as it could reduce congestion on the Outer Ring Road too. BMTC is gearing up to provide 30 BMTC feeder last-minute feeder bus services from KR Pura to Silk Board junction and other areas, said a transport source. “The exact number and routes will be announced on Wednesday,” the source said.

