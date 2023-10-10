Home Cities Bengaluru

Two convicted for blackmailing ex-MLA

The CID had submitted the chargesheet to the NR Pura JMFC Court, which convicted the accused and awarded both a jail term of two years. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a woman, have been convicted by a Chikkamagaluru court for blackmailing and threatening former Sringeri MLA DN Jeevaraj. 

The convicts have been identified as Manu HM (38), a resident of Echagere village in Chikkamagaluru, and Aranyani (23) of Madaburu village of the same district. 

In 2013, Manu had threatened the then Sringeri BJP MLA DN Jeevaraj to make him the president of the Narasimharajapura taluk BJP unit or else he would tarnish his image by spreading news that the MLA had an illicit relationship with Aranyani. 

Manu had also demanded Rs 5 crore and later reduced it to Rs 22 lakh. However, the MLA had lodged a complaint with the NR Pura police and the case was transferred to the CID. 

The CID had submitted the chargesheet to the NR Pura JMFC Court, which convicted the accused and awarded both a jail term of two years. Also, the court levied them a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on the two convicts.

