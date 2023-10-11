4 held for theft in Bengaluru Jain Temple

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four interstate criminals who had allegedly stolen silver ornaments worth Rs 9.75 lakh from a Shanthinagar Jain Temple, have been arrested. One of the accused was a tile mason who had come to the temple two months ago, to lay tiles and had seen the ornaments.

He hatched a plan and ganged up with the other accused to enter the temple and steal the ornaments.

The incident had taken place in the second week of September, in Ashoknagar police station limits. Four of the six people involved in the theft, have been arrested from Pali and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan.

Ashoknagar police have recovered 14 kg of silver ornaments from the accused. Two more accused are absconding. They are all said to be involved in a number of similar thefts.

