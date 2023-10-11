Flexi-timing for schools: Karnataka HC gives state 8 weeks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted eight weeks to the state government to submit the outcome of the ongoing deliberations being held to ease traffic in the city, by exploring the possibility of flexi timings for schools and factories.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after the Additional Advocate General (AAG) informed court about the progress of the deliberations, following suggestions made by the court while hearing the PIL filed by Samarpana Socio-Cultural Organisation over widening of Ballari Road, on the last date of hearing.

The AAG submitted that pursuant to the court’s suggestion, the state government sought a response from various stakeholders on the possibility of flexi timings, and a meeting was scheduled on October 5 with officers of the labour department and stakeholders, including representatives of industrial organisations, factories, and chambers of commerce.

A similar meeting was held on Monday by the school education department. In this meeting, stakeholders from the parents’ association, private and unaided schools, and transport and traffic departments also participated. If more time is granted, the state may hold further meetings and then submit a comprehensive report before court, the AAG prayed. Accordingly, the court granted eight weeks.

No one wants changed timings

At Monday’s meeting, school managements, parents, teachers, traffic police and private transportation associations unanimously opposed the suggestion of changing school timings.

They stated that it would be detrimental to children’s health, with no physical activity, and a big hassle for parents, especially those with jobs. Starting schools early will mean parents will have to wake up earlier, midday meal makers who start work by 4:30am will have to compromise on their sleep schedules and teachers who have children will also suffer.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, had said there were some ground realities which needed to be analysed before making any decisions. He added that Bangalore City Police has identified eight hotspots, including Central Business District (CBD) and some locations near Outer Ring Road (ORR) where measures will be taken to regulate traffic.

Many associations said that not all congestion in the city is due to schools, and the government should find alternatives.



