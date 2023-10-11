Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Missing’ bus shelter shifted by BBMP

BBMP officials had dismantled the bus shelter and shifted it to their godown after complaints from the public that it was unscientific and posed a threat to the lives of pedestrians.

Published: 11th October 2023

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The case of the bus shelter which went missing from Cunningham Road, in High Grounds police station limits, has been solved.

The jurisdictional BBMP officials had dismantled the bus shelter and shifted it to their godown after complaints from the public that it was unscientific and posed a threat to the lives of pedestrians. Before dismantling it, BBMP officials had written to the company that had erected the shelter, seeking an explanation about the poor quality of work, and asking it to fix the issue. When there was no response, BBMP officials dismantled and shifted it. After the shelter went missing, the company’s VP filed a theft complaint at High Grounds police station. Police, in the CCTV footage, saw BBMP workers and contacted them.

N Ravi Reddy, the company’s vice-president, had filed a police complaint on September 30, stating that the stainless steel bus shelter, worth about Rs 10 lakh, was erected near Coffee Day on Cunningham Road on August 21. It went missing on August 28. He said BBMP was also asked if the shelter had been removed, and based on its direction, a complaint was filed on September 30. The company had got the tender from BBMP to construct bus shelters.

“The mystery has been solved. It was neither theft nor loss. Due to substandard work, BBMP removed it. The company’s vice-president gave us a misleading complaint. Police AEE of Vasanthanagar sub-division, who said a notice was served, seeking explanation of the shoddy work. 

