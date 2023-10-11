Home Cities Bengaluru

Monday downpour: Dozens stranded on flooded roads

Published: 11th October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Roads across the city were flooded till Tuesday morning | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With heavy rain lashing the city on Monday night, water from nearby drains flooded the Kariyammana Agrahara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch and teams from BBMP, traffic, and fire departments arrived on the scene at 12:15 am (Tuesday) to rescue stranded people.

Social media was full of photos and videos where public shared their ordeal due to the heavy rain. Assistant Executive Engineer of Bellandur ward, Srinivas Murthy, said the road was flooded due to the ongoing storm water drain works in the surrounding area and heavy rain on Monday. “There was 2ft of water on the road and six cars were stuck. Anticipating danger, we evacuated people with the help of traffic police and fire staff, and barricaded the road,” he said.

Croma Road was also closed at midnight due to water-logging, and vehicles were allowed only after water receded on Tuesday. Whitefield traffic police also closed the railway underpass at Panathur for some time, and opened it for traffic on Tuesday.

DCP Traffic East, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, said traffic was impacted in many places due to the rain. As water had not receded, traffic was shut on the stretch between Yamalur and Kadubeesanahalli. “The stretch that connects to Kadubeesanahalli was closed as the road was unmotorable. We diverted traffic from Yamalur to Marathahalli via ORR,” said the DCP.

Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, Dr Thrilok Chandra visited the spot in the morning and asked BBMP officials to ensure this is not repeated.

