Home Cities Bengaluru

26-year-old arrested for uploading morphed images of live-in partner

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar allegedly committed the act as he reportedly gained pleasure from reading comments posted on the photos.

Published: 12th October 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old student has been arrested by the South-East CEN police for uploading and sharing morphed images of his 24-year-old live-in partner on social media. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was pursuing Bachelor of Planning course at a private college. Sanjay allegedly committed the act as he reportedly gained pleasure from reading comments posted on the photos.

The investigation started on September 23 when the woman went to the police station to register a complaint.

The photos were taken down after a complaint was registered. Through social media, the police traced details of the accounts from where the images were uploaded. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sanjay had posted the images. Sanjay and his partner and both natives of Vellore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp