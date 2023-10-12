26-year-old arrested for uploading morphed images of live-in partner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old student has been arrested by the South-East CEN police for uploading and sharing morphed images of his 24-year-old live-in partner on social media. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was pursuing Bachelor of Planning course at a private college. Sanjay allegedly committed the act as he reportedly gained pleasure from reading comments posted on the photos.

The investigation started on September 23 when the woman went to the police station to register a complaint.

The photos were taken down after a complaint was registered. Through social media, the police traced details of the accounts from where the images were uploaded. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sanjay had posted the images. Sanjay and his partner and both natives of Vellore.

