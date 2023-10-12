CEOs, politicians pledge to use public transport twice a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To popularise the use of public transport - Namma Metro and BMTC, especially after the much-awaited Purple Line became fully operational, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, former MP Rajeev Gowda, BMTC MD Sathyavathi and the CEOs of leading tech companies located on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) took the feeder bus service from KR Puram metro station to Intel’s Ecospace office on Wednesday.

Manas Das of Intel, who is also the president of Outer Ring Road Companies Association, Managing Director of VM Ware Ramkumar Narayanan, founder of Sustainable Ecosystem Collaborative Jayen Desai, Muthu Ranganathan from Oracle, along with techies and citizen groups were seen using the public transport.

As part of the ‘Personal2Public’ initiative launched by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and World Resource Institute (WRI) India, they all took a pledge to use public transport - metro rail, bus and commuter rail at least twice a week, and inspire others to follow.

Addressing the media, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the state government will gradually add 2,000 buses to the existing BMTC fleet to provide last-mile connectivity. He hinted that in the next six months, there will be several changes in the bus corporation.

The feeder buses run every five minutes from KR Puram Metro Station. Professionals can now switch stress-free public transport, said Former MP Rajeev Gowda, who is the Vice-Chairperson of the State Institute For The Transformation of Karnataka.

Urban expert and co-founder of Yulu RK Mishra said thatthey are exploring options of providing free passes to encourage public transport.

