Jewellery shop employee steals 1.2 kg gold, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old man working in a jewellery shop, who stole 1.2kg of gold ornaments and cooked up a robbery story, has been arrested by the Halasuru Gate police.

The accused, Lal Singh (20), and his associate Raju alias Rajpal (23), are said to be from Rajasthan. Raju is a professional criminal and is involved many crimes including an attempt to murder case in Rajasthan.

Police said that Singh was sent to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh by his employer on September 28 to hand over the ornaments to a jewellery shop. However, he handed the ornaments to his associates, and then called his employer stating that he was robbed of the ornaments at gunpoint by dacoits in Nellore.

The owner believed him, and brought him back from Nellore. On October 2, the owner filed a complaint in Halasuru Gate police station. The police who suspected Singh’s involvement took him for questioning where he confessed.

The police took Singh into custody, and took him to Rajasthan where the ornaments were recovered from Raju.

The police are on the lookout for two more accused. The ornaments are expected to be worth around Rs 75 lakhs. Investigations are under way.

