Need better govt policies to improve Karnataka’s economic status: Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka aiming to achieve the one trillion economy target in the next decade, the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge, highlighted the need to issue better government policies to ensure ease of business for entrepreneurs.

Citing examples of companies like Ola and Uber, Kharge said, “No defined policies are there for running such aggregator businesses. There is a need to ensure that absence of government policies does not hinder smooth functioning of businesses, and the new policies support their growth.”

Despite one-third of the tech workforce coming from here, employment is low due to lack of skills, he added while addressing the ‘Transforming Tech, Transforming Life’ business conclave in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The minister added that the government will set up centres of excellence (CoE), global innovation alliance and public procurement policy to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Though Karnataka has a 200 billion dollar startup ecosystem, there is a need to make the state ready for utilising emerging technologies across sectors.

The government will also start a skill advisory committee to help train and upskill people to better the employment rate, as they believe people are not employable despite being educated. The state of Israel was the conference partner for organising the conclave, however, no Israeli delegates attended due to the current scenario in the country.

The FICCI, released a report in association with the government providing them 260 suggestions for growth and better policy making in the sectors of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, education, rural and urban development and natural resource management.

K Ullas Kamath, Chairman of FICCI Karnataka State Council, explained that the report provides a roadmap for creating necessary government policy interventions and public-private partnerships to improve the state’s economic status. FICCI has adopted strategies from better performing states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Orissa to improve state policies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With Karnataka aiming to achieve the one trillion economy target in the next decade, the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge, highlighted the need to issue better government policies to ensure ease of business for entrepreneurs. Citing examples of companies like Ola and Uber, Kharge said, “No defined policies are there for running such aggregator businesses. There is a need to ensure that absence of government policies does not hinder smooth functioning of businesses, and the new policies support their growth.” Despite one-third of the tech workforce coming from here, employment is low due to lack of skills, he added while addressing the ‘Transforming Tech, Transforming Life’ business conclave in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The minister added that the government will set up centres of excellence (CoE), global innovation alliance and public procurement policy to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Though Karnataka has a 200 billion dollar startup ecosystem, there is a need to make the state ready for utilising emerging technologies across sectors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government will also start a skill advisory committee to help train and upskill people to better the employment rate, as they believe people are not employable despite being educated. The state of Israel was the conference partner for organising the conclave, however, no Israeli delegates attended due to the current scenario in the country. The FICCI, released a report in association with the government providing them 260 suggestions for growth and better policy making in the sectors of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, education, rural and urban development and natural resource management. K Ullas Kamath, Chairman of FICCI Karnataka State Council, explained that the report provides a roadmap for creating necessary government policy interventions and public-private partnerships to improve the state’s economic status. FICCI has adopted strategies from better performing states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Orissa to improve state policies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp