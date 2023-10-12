Varthur sewage channel breaches

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two days after people were stranded at Kariyammana Agrahara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to heavy rains, an incident of breach of sewage diversion channel near Varthur Lake was reported on Wednesday.

Officials suspect that local farmers have deliberately caused breach of sewage diversion channel so that their ‘dry borewells’ located in the lake’s vicinity are recharged.

Jagadish Reddy, a lake activist who is part of Varthur Raising, said, “The diversion channel from Balagere village side was breached on Monday and all the water gushed into Varthur which is being de-silted.”

“Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday resulted in the weakening of the existing channel. Due to the heavy water currents, the loose soil gave away, causing the breach,” Reddy said and added that the Varthur Lake rejuvenation project, where 98 percent of desilting work was completed, will take a hit after this breach.

BDA Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Aravind SS told that officials have been deployed on site where the channel was breached.

“We also have opened the outlet at Varthur Kodi to drain out water. As of now, there is no threat to the lake. The agency which was roped in to create and maintain the diversion channel will restore it, and take up the 80 acres of wetland improvement work,” said Aravind SS.

“Many small-time farmers who are into horticulture and grow flowers, had asked to fill up the lake to recharge their dry borewells, this is why, the timing of the breach raises doubts,” stressed Aravind.

He also added that the works on the improvement of wetlands will be delayed by at least two months as the water has to be drained out and wait till the land becomes dry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Just two days after people were stranded at Kariyammana Agrahara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to heavy rains, an incident of breach of sewage diversion channel near Varthur Lake was reported on Wednesday. Officials suspect that local farmers have deliberately caused breach of sewage diversion channel so that their ‘dry borewells’ located in the lake’s vicinity are recharged. Jagadish Reddy, a lake activist who is part of Varthur Raising, said, “The diversion channel from Balagere village side was breached on Monday and all the water gushed into Varthur which is being de-silted.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday resulted in the weakening of the existing channel. Due to the heavy water currents, the loose soil gave away, causing the breach,” Reddy said and added that the Varthur Lake rejuvenation project, where 98 percent of desilting work was completed, will take a hit after this breach. BDA Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Aravind SS told that officials have been deployed on site where the channel was breached. “We also have opened the outlet at Varthur Kodi to drain out water. As of now, there is no threat to the lake. The agency which was roped in to create and maintain the diversion channel will restore it, and take up the 80 acres of wetland improvement work,” said Aravind SS. “Many small-time farmers who are into horticulture and grow flowers, had asked to fill up the lake to recharge their dry borewells, this is why, the timing of the breach raises doubts,” stressed Aravind. He also added that the works on the improvement of wetlands will be delayed by at least two months as the water has to be drained out and wait till the land becomes dry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp