Vigilance, self-examination, awareness 

BENGALURU: Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection, understanding cancer causing factors, the challenges faced by young women, and emerging concerns like IVF-related breast cancer, breast cancer associated with implants, and the role of hormonal manipulations, including Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs) in breast cancer. Here are screening modalities, diagnostic techniques, treatment options, and prevention strategies.

Genetic Factors

Breast cancer can be influenced by genetic factors, which play a significant role in determining an individual’s risk. Certain mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 besides others can substantially increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Genetic testing (in blood or saliva samples) can identify these mutations, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their health. If a family history of breast cancer exists, genetic counselling and testing can be vital steps in understanding one’s risk and taking preventive measures.

In Young Women

Breast cancer is associated with older women, but it can affect young women as well. This is a noticeable trend in India. Younger patients may face unique challenges, including delayed diagnosis due to lower screening rates and the assumption that breast cancer is primarily happens in elderly. Also pregnancy-related breast cancer maybe hard to diagnose.Fertility concerns are often raised by younger women who want to raise a family after breast cancer treatment. Vigilance, regular self-examinations, and awareness are crucial for early detection and effective treatment in young women.

IVF-Related Breast Cancer

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a common fertility treatment, but recent research has raised concerns about its potential link to breast cancer. Some studies have suggested that the hormones used in IVF may increase breast cancer risk. However, more research is needed to establish a definitive connection. Women considering IVF should discuss these concerns with their healthcare providers and consider potential screening and preventive measures.

Associated with Implants

Breast augmentation with implants is a cosmetic procedure that can impact breast cancer detection and risk. Implants associated lymphomas(ALCL) and scar related SCC have been reported. Besides, detecting tumors maybe more challenging during mammography. Women with breast implants are recommended alternative screening methods such as MRI or ultrasound to ensure effective breast cancer detection.

Hormonal Manipulations and OCPs

Hormonal manipulations, including the use of Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs), have been a subject of research and discussion regarding their potential role in breast cancer development. Some studies have suggested a slight increase in breast cancer risk associated with long-term OCP use, particularly in women who began using them at a young age. However, the risk appears to decrease after discontinuing OCPs, and the overall risk remains relatively low.

Screening Modalities

Early detection is crucial for successful breast cancer treatment. Mammography remains the gold standard for breast cancer screening, recommended annually for women aged 40 and older. For younger women with dense breast tissue or those with breast implants, additional screening methods like MRI or ultrasound may be necessary. Regular clinical breast exams and self-examinations are also valuable tools for detecting breast cancer early.

Diagnostic Modalities and Treatment

If breast cancer is suspected, various diagnostic techniques are available, including biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and FNAC. Once diagnosed, treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or hormone therapy, depending on the type and stage of cancer. Personalised treatment plans are essential to ensure the best outcomes, and patients should work closely with their healthcare team to make informed decisions about their care.

Prevention Strategies

Preventing breast cancer is a top priority, and there are several strategies individuals can adopt. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and limiting alcohol consumption, can reduce the risk of breast cancer. For those with a family history or genetic predisposition, risk-reduction strategies may include prophylactic surgery, increased surveillance, or considering alternative anti-hormones.

(The writer is senior director, medical oncology & hemato-oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Richmond Road)



