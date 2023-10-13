Home Cities Bengaluru

City Traffic dept red-lights closure of Old Airport Road

Signal-free corridor hits hurdle; permission not given for over a year due to multiple reasons  

Published: 13th October 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP waits for Bengaluru Traffic Police’s permission to construct a grade seperator at ISRO Junction on Old Airport Road | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) much-awaited ‘Signal-free corridor’ from Varthur Kodi to ASC Centre on Old Airport Road is yet to be completed. The reason: Traffic police have not given the nod for closure of traffic at ISRO Junction for construction of a ‘grade separator’ for the past one year.

According to officials of the BBMP Projects Division, the cost of constructing the grade separator is Rs 19 crore, and they need five months to complete it by installing precast concrete structures. A senior BBMP official, on condition of anonymity, said the division approached Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), requesting permission for partial and full closure of traffic on Old Airport Road for around three months in 2022, but the department turned down the request.

“The BTP had said PM Narendra Modi’s visit was scheduled and closing traffic on Old Airport Road would not be a good idea, and requested us to wait. Later, they said the Karnataka assembly elections were around the corner and a lot of VVIPs would be visiting, so it would be difficult to close the road. Since then, the project has been in cold storage,” a senior official said.

The Palike had built a road adjacent to ISRO to divert traffic, however, it could not take up work on the other side, near Air Force property. “Defence establishments have denied permission to use its land temporarily for traffic movement due to security reasons. Hence, closing traffic for two months on the Old Airport Road stretch from Manipal Hospital Junction to ISRO Junction, and from HAL to Wind Tunnel Junction is the only option,” the official said, adding that they need at least two months’ time to place precast cement boxes for traffic.

Senior traffic department officials said they have delayed permission as they are not confident that BBMP will complete the project in the stipulated time-frame. “Now, LS polls are around the corner and the grade separator project will take about five months to be completed. Diverting traffic from Old Airport Road to Suranjandas Road and Old Madras Road for two months will choke commuters,” a traffic official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp