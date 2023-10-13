City Traffic dept red-lights closure of Old Airport Road

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) much-awaited ‘Signal-free corridor’ from Varthur Kodi to ASC Centre on Old Airport Road is yet to be completed. The reason: Traffic police have not given the nod for closure of traffic at ISRO Junction for construction of a ‘grade separator’ for the past one year.

According to officials of the BBMP Projects Division, the cost of constructing the grade separator is Rs 19 crore, and they need five months to complete it by installing precast concrete structures. A senior BBMP official, on condition of anonymity, said the division approached Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), requesting permission for partial and full closure of traffic on Old Airport Road for around three months in 2022, but the department turned down the request.

“The BTP had said PM Narendra Modi’s visit was scheduled and closing traffic on Old Airport Road would not be a good idea, and requested us to wait. Later, they said the Karnataka assembly elections were around the corner and a lot of VVIPs would be visiting, so it would be difficult to close the road. Since then, the project has been in cold storage,” a senior official said.

The Palike had built a road adjacent to ISRO to divert traffic, however, it could not take up work on the other side, near Air Force property. “Defence establishments have denied permission to use its land temporarily for traffic movement due to security reasons. Hence, closing traffic for two months on the Old Airport Road stretch from Manipal Hospital Junction to ISRO Junction, and from HAL to Wind Tunnel Junction is the only option,” the official said, adding that they need at least two months’ time to place precast cement boxes for traffic.

Senior traffic department officials said they have delayed permission as they are not confident that BBMP will complete the project in the stipulated time-frame. “Now, LS polls are around the corner and the grade separator project will take about five months to be completed. Diverting traffic from Old Airport Road to Suranjandas Road and Old Madras Road for two months will choke commuters,” a traffic official said.

